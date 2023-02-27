GOP Rep. Ogles Admits He Misrepresented His College Major

Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN) acknowledged for the first time on Monday that he did not receive an international relations degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“At the time it was my understanding I had completed my course of study in Political Science and International Relations,” Ogles said in a statement. After requesting his transcript from the university, Ogles explained he learned he actually received a “broader degree in Liberal Studies with minors in Political Science and English.”

This comes as Ogles faces allegations that he embellished his resume.

Two weeks ago, Nashville television station WTVF reported that Ogles — who was elected to the House in November and represents the newly configured 5th Congressional District of Tennessee — misrepresented his background and qualifications, including having law enforcement experience and calling himself an “economist,” even though he took one college economics course that he barely passed. He’s also claimed that he helped handle “international sex crimes,” when in reality, he worked for a non-profit that helped combat human trafficking.

Ogles is not the only freshman Republican lawmaker to face accusations about an embellished resume.

In December, the New York Times published an explosive report that revealed then Rep.-elect Santos fabricated the majority of his background and credentials, including graduating from Baruch College and working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Shortly after the report was published, Santos admitted to “embellishing his resume” — including acknowledging he never “worked directly” for those companies and saying he never claimed to be Jewish, just “Jew-ish.”

But even after his admission, more and more of Santos’ lies kept surfacing, one headline after another. He eventually admitted he is “a terrible liar.”

Santos is currently under multiple investigations for lying on his resume, and for personal and campaign finance issues.