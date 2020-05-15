Latest
GOP Rep, Florida Man Says ‘There’s Just No Need’ To Wear A Mask Around The Capitol

UNITED STATES - APRIL 13: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., talks with reporters at the base of the House steps after the last votes of the week on April 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
May 15, 2020 4:30 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A retiring Florida (congress)man said Friday that “there’s just no need” to wear a mask while milling around the Capitol.

CNN’s Manu Raju spotted Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) on the House floor and around the Capitol grounds without a mask, at one point having a lengthy conversation within a couple feet of another man.

Yoho, a Trump ally who aligned himself with the Tea Party, told CNN there was no need to wear a mask because of “herd immunity.”

“Viruses do what viruses do,” the congressman told CNN.

Asked if he felt he was protected by herd immunity, Yoho responded: “I think the only way you’re going to get it is to get exposed.”

The congressman’s reasoning is a little cloudy.

Herd immunity occurs when so many people become immune to an infectious disease (through infection or a vaccine) that it slows the disease’s spread. The World Health Organization has warned that there is no evidence of developed immunity to COVID-19 after an infection, but infectious disease experts have said COVID-19 survivors are reasonably likely to develop some immunity to the disease.

The United States is far from achieving herd immunity with COVID-19, and doing so without a vaccine would cost a great number of lives.

“Humans are not herds,” one World Health Organization official reminded the human race this week.

A spokesperson for Yoho did not return TPM’s request for comment.

In December, Yoho said he was retiring at the end of his current term.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
