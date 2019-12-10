GOP Florida Rep. Who Refused To Attend Impeachment Hearings Will Retire

Latest
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) talks with reporters at the base of the House steps after the last votes of the week on April 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
December 10, 2019 12:26 p.m.
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), who infamously declined to attend any impeachment hearings until he was called out for it on CNN, told supporters on Tuesday that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

“It’s time for a new representative to take over the helm guiding our nation into the future,” the Florida Republican wrote in a letter, pointing to his campaign promise to serve only four terms.

Yoho, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, drew attention in October when he told CNN anchor Poppy Harlow that he hadn’t gone to any of the impeachment hearings, even as Republicans were complaining about the hearings being held behind closed doors. In fact, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony was underway as Yoho, who called the impeachment inquiry a “sideshow,” was speaking to Harlow.

“I understand you have other important responsibilities, but respectfully, congressman, as glad as I am that you’re on this show, you don’t need to be on this show,” the CNN anchor said. “You could be in there deposing Lt. Col. Vindman.”

The Republican lawmaker said he’d attend the hearing “as soon as I’m off the air.”

Brian Kaveney, Yoho’s spokesperson, confirmed in a phone call with TPM that the congressman attended Vindman’s hearing and others after his appearance on CNN.

“But his thoughts didn’t change on it,” Kaveney added.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
