Latest
14 mins ago
Report: GOPers Tied To Fake Elector Scheme Set To Turn Over Info To DOJ As Soon As This Week
59 mins ago
Casey Supports Reforming Filibuster To Pass Abortion Protections
1 hour ago
Trump Quietly Stepped Down From TRUTH Social Board Before Subpoenas Started Flying
3 hours ago
Feinstein Says She Will Vote For Filibuster Reform To Pass Abortion Protections

GOP Candidate For Michigan Guv Pleads Not Guilty To Jan 6-Related Charges

Ryan Kelley, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michiga... Ryan Kelley, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 7, 2022 1:35 p.m.

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges related to his alleged participation in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Kelley has previously claimed that despite storming the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, he did not join the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the building and only engaged in “First Amendment activity” on the day of the insurrection.

Kelley reportedly appeared by video Thursday with his attorney, Gary Springstead, who announced the “not guilty” pleas on behalf of his client, according to the Detroit Free Press. Judge Christopher Cooper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia scheduled a Sept. 22 status conference as the next hearing in the case.

Kelley faces charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against a person or property, and willfully injuring property.

Kelley’s not guilty plea comes a day after he boasted about his allegiance to former President Trump and his election fraud falsehoods during a debate against other Michigan GOP primary candidates. While pushing the Big Lie, each of the four GOP candidates attempted to prove they’re more Trump-y than the rest of the pack.

During the debate, Kelly, who has become the highest-polling Republican in the race since his arrest last month on the Jan. 6-related misdemeanor charges, falsely tied the high cost of gas in the country to Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

“Jan. 6, 2021, back when gas was under $2 a gallon,” Kelley said, referring to a debunked claim that’s been floating around the internet. “Those were good times.”

Following Kelley’s arrest last month, his lawyer Springstead asked if his client could keep his gun. Springstead argued that Kelley’s request should be granted because he “is a bit of a high-profile candidate in Michigan” who lacks a security team, according to the Detroit Free Press. Springstead reportedly said Kelley “asked that he be permitted to carry his firearm for his own self-defense, during the campaign.”

The judge rejected Kelley’s request, noting that the safety of other people, such as pre-trial officials who will pay visits to Kelley’s home, must be taken into account as well.

The debate among the four unconventional candidates comes after a signature forgery scandal in Michigan shook up the primaries. Five of the other Republicans running for governor failed to make the Aug. 2 primary ballot because they submitted thousands of forged signatures to the state.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: