Giuliani Declares He Won’t Cooperate With Adam Schiff In Ukraine Investigation

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani looks on as President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee on July 9, 2018. (Photo credit: LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 29, 2019 12:10 pm
Personal Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that he won’t cooperate with House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) in his investigation into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani if he would cooperate with Schiff’s investigation into Trump’s attempt to pressure the president of Ukraine to work with Giuliani to investigate Joe Biden.

“I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff,” Giuliani said, arguing that Schiff should be “removed” and replaced with a “neutral person.”

“So that’s your answer, you’re not going to cooperate?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I didn’t say that. I said I will considerate it,” the lawyer responded.

“You said you wouldn’t do it,” Stephanopoulos pointed out. “You said you will not cooperate with Adam Schiff.”

“I said I will consider it,” Giuliani insisted.

The lawyer also said that if Trump wants him to testify, “of course I’ll testify, even though I think Adam Schiff is an illegitimate chairman.”

“He has already prejudged the case,” Giuliani added.

Watch Giuliani below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
