Giuliani Insists He Tries ‘Very Hard’ To Be ‘Super Ethical And Always Legal’

Hmmm.

In an interview in the New York Times on Friday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani vaguely discussed a meeting he’d had with the Justice Department regarding a foreign bribery case Giuliani described as “very, very sensitive.”

However, he wants you to know that it’s all above board and not at all a way for him to use his closeness with President Donald Trump to bolster his own legal career.

“I really try very hard to be super ethical and always legal,” Giuliani told the Times. “But I can’t publicly defend everything I do because I’m presumed guilty.”

“If I did, my business and firm would be unable to have any clients,” he continued. “That’s why this malicious torrent of questions is so damaging.”

In 2017, Giuliani also reportedly pushed then-Secretary of State to make a prisoner swap with his jailed client, Iranian-Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab.