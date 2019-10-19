Latest
CNN: Giuliani Asked State Dept To Grant Visa To Ukrainian Prosecutor In Biden Conspiracy Theory
Challengers To Florida ‘Poll Tax’ Law Targeting Ex-Felons Get Preliminary Win
The Debunked Biden Allegations Are Incredibly Useful To Dmitry Firtash

Giuliani Insists He Tries ‘Very Hard’ To Be ‘Super Ethical And Always Legal’

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, attends the game between the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
October 19, 2019 11:46 am
Hmmm.

In an interview in the New York Times on Friday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani vaguely discussed a meeting he’d had with the Justice Department regarding a foreign bribery case Giuliani described as “very, very sensitive.”

However, he wants you to know that it’s all above board and not at all a way for him to use his closeness with President Donald Trump to bolster his own legal career.

“I really try very hard to be super ethical and always legal,” Giuliani told the Times. “But I can’t publicly defend everything I do because I’m presumed guilty.”

“If I did, my business and firm would be unable to have any clients,” he continued. “That’s why this malicious torrent of questions is so damaging.”

In 2017, Giuliani also reportedly pushed then-Secretary of State to make a prisoner swap with his jailed client, Iranian-Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
