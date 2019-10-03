Giuliani Confirms That At Least Some Docs State IG Gave Congress Came From Him

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani confirmed Wednesday night that at least some of the documents in the packet of “disinformation” that State Department Inspector General Steve Linick handed over to Congress in an “urgent” briefing came from him.

According to CNN, the packet includes fodder for the fabricated Joe and Hunter Biden smears, as well as rightwing accusations against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch that forced her resignation.

Giuliani gave the documents to the State Department.

According to CNN, staffers at the briefing were “puzzled” by the urgency with which it was characterized, as the content seemed to be pure Giuliani fantasy.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the sole lawmaker who attended, said that the packet is “a series of somewhat hallucinatory propagandistic suggestions that are very consistent with the things Rudolph Giuliani has been saying,” and fretted that it could be a “distraction” to the impeachment inquiry going forward.