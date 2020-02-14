Latest
Giuliani Claims Dems Want To ‘Literally Kill’ Him Due To His Ukraine Ramblings

PALM BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 19: Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Addresses the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on December 19, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. Conservative high school students gathered for a 4-day invite-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists from across the U.S.(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
By
|
February 14, 2020 10:30 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said Thursday night that Democrats want to “kill” him because of supposed insider information he has about Hunter Biden and Burisma.

“We are going to reveal the whole thing,” Giuliani promised Fox Business Network host Trish Regan about evidence of unsubstantiated Democratic corruption in Ukraine he’s long been promising. “It’s not just Biden – it’s a bunch of Democrats. That’s why they are so crazy on the subject of Ukraine and why they want to kill me — literally kill me.”

Though he insisted he could “prove” his conspiracy theories, all he offered up was a document allegedly from the Latvian government to the Ukrainian government suggesting that Hunter Biden was involved in “a corruption affair.”

He triumphantly declared the alleged letter a “smoking gun.”

Giuliani, along with many of Trump’s allies, has routinely accused Joe and Hunter Biden of engaging in corruption in Ukraine to excuse Trump’s strong-arming the Ukrainian government into fabricating politically-motivated investigations into them. The conspiracy theory has been roundly debunked, and the unshakeable proof Giuliani has teased never materialized.

The Republican-majority Senate acquitted Trump in recent weeks on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his attempt to leverage withheld military aid in exchange a manufactured scandal to smear the Bidens.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
