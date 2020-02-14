Giuliani Claims Dems Want To ‘Literally Kill’ Him Due To His Ukraine Ramblings

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said Thursday night that Democrats want to “kill” him because of supposed insider information he has about Hunter Biden and Burisma.

“We are going to reveal the whole thing,” Giuliani promised Fox Business Network host Trish Regan about evidence of unsubstantiated Democratic corruption in Ukraine he’s long been promising. “It’s not just Biden – it’s a bunch of Democrats. That’s why they are so crazy on the subject of Ukraine and why they want to kill me — literally kill me.”

Giuliani claims Democrats want to “kill” him because of his Ukraine conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/Si9THFH0rJ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 14, 2020

Though he insisted he could “prove” his conspiracy theories, all he offered up was a document allegedly from the Latvian government to the Ukrainian government suggesting that Hunter Biden was involved in “a corruption affair.”

He triumphantly declared the alleged letter a “smoking gun.”

Giuliani, along with many of Trump’s allies, has routinely accused Joe and Hunter Biden of engaging in corruption in Ukraine to excuse Trump’s strong-arming the Ukrainian government into fabricating politically-motivated investigations into them. The conspiracy theory has been roundly debunked, and the unshakeable proof Giuliani has teased never materialized.

The Republican-majority Senate acquitted Trump in recent weeks on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his attempt to leverage withheld military aid in exchange a manufactured scandal to smear the Bidens.