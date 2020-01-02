Giuliani Would ‘Love’ To Try Impeachment Case In Senate

President Trump’s personal attorney told reporters earlier this week that he was not only interested in testifying during a possible Senate impeachment trial, but he’d also like to help run the whole show.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I do what I do best, I try the case,” he said. “I’d love to try the case. … I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case.”

The interest is very unlikely to pan out. Giuliani himself is at the center of the impeachment inquiry that was led by Democrats in the House over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump’s political rivals. Trump himself has indicated that he wouldn’t mind seeing a lengthy trial in the Senate that gives witnesses opportunities to testify and possibly exposes the whistleblower.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still holding onto the articles of impeachment that passed in the House, waiting for the Senate to decide how it will conduct a trial.