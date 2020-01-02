Latest
58 mins ago
Even A Mostly Trump-Appointed Advisory Board Disagrees With Admin’s EPA Proposals
1 hour ago
In Apparent Pardon Play, Blagojevich Writes From Prison That Dems Would Impeach Lincoln
2 days ago
Corey Lewandowski Abandons Potential Senate Bid–But Insists He Totally Would’ve Won

Giuliani Would ‘Love’ To Try Impeachment Case In Senate

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29 : Rudy Giuliani stands as President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, in the Rose ... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29 : Rudy Giuliani stands as President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 2, 2020 9:29 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump’s personal attorney told reporters earlier this week that he was not only interested in testifying during a possible Senate impeachment trial, but he’d also like to help run the whole show.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I do what I do best, I try the case,” he said. “I’d love to try the case. … I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case.”

The interest is very unlikely to pan out. Giuliani himself is at the center of the impeachment inquiry that was led by Democrats in the House over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump’s political rivals. Trump himself has indicated that he wouldn’t mind seeing a lengthy trial in the Senate that gives witnesses opportunities to testify and possibly exposes the whistleblower.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still holding onto the articles of impeachment that passed in the House, waiting for the Senate to decide how it will conduct a trial.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: