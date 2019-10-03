Giuliani Reveals Trump Is Mulling Filing Lawsuit Against Schiff For ‘Deliberately’ Lying

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani made the President’s vague threats of “major lawsuits” against an unknown group of people, including special counsel Robert Mueller, more specific.

During a series of interviews on Wednesday afternoon and evening, Giuliani said that House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) would likely be the target of Trump’s legal vexation.

“It would be a very big case, but Schiff would be at the center of it,” Giuliani told Sinclair’s Eric Bolling Wednesday. “What did he do? He deliberately lied in order to perpetuate a false charge against the President of the United States.”

Later on Wednesday, he took the possible legal action one step further, revealing Trump would like also go after some nebulous group of Democrats.

“What I’m considering now, with my co-counsel — ultimately, of course the president would have to decide this — but what I’m considering now is a major lawsuit against all of them because it’s gone too far, they’ve now perpetrated two false stories, we would call it in the street, they’re trying to frame the President. So they failed on number one, Russian collusion, but they all participated in it,” he said during an interview on the David Webb Show on SiriusXM. “The Democrats think that by screaming about that the bought-and-paid for press is going to turn on us, the messengers and not the message. I think this is a case in which they’ve gone so far that they’ve overstepped their bounds.”

During an off-the-rails press conference on Wednesday, Trump expressed fury over Mueller’s probe and argued the whole investigation was an attempt go after “my people.”

“It should never happen to another President ever,” he said of what he sees as poor treatment at the hands of the special counsel. “I’m have been talking about it from the standpoint of bringing a major lawsuit and have been talking about it a long time. We’ve been investigating the corruption having to do with what they did to my people, they destroyed many people.”