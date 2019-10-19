CNN: Giuliani Asked State Dept To Grant Visa To Ukrainian Prosecutor In Biden Conspiracy Theory

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly asked both the State Department and the White House to grant a visa to the Ukrainian prosecutor at the center of Giuliani and President Donald Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory about Joe Biden.

According to a CNN report published Friday night, top State Department official George Kent testified on Tuesday that Giuliani had pushed the administration for a visa for Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor who was ousted for failing to address corruption in the country and who claims to have dirt on Biden.

Kent reportedly told House impeachment investigators that Giuliani had requested the visa in January of this year, though the State Department had refused to grant it and the White House declined to overrule the department’s decision.

Shokin was ousted three years ago after then-Vice President Biden and other Western governments had pushed for his removal for his failure to combat corruption. Trump and Giuliani have falsely claimed Biden did so because Shokin was investigating a company tied to Hunter Biden.