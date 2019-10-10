Giuliani Cryptically Tells Fox News To ‘Watch Romania’ — And Another Country

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani just added another country — and possibly two! — to the list of places where he’s possibly drumming up bogus allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

During a segment on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show Thursday night, Giuliani sounded off on the Ukraine scandal spurred by Trump’s now-infamous July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump pressured Ukraine into manufacturing dirt against the Bidens.

Then Giuliani pivoted to an entirely new country. The former New York mayor urged Hannity to keep an eye out on Romania.

“Sean, I want to keep your eye not just on China,” Giuliani said. “I want you to keep your eye on Romania. Just watch Romania.”

Last week, Trump called on China to investigate Biden, in addition to his Ukraine pressure campaign.

Giuliani’s latest Fox News appearance comes a day after the White House issued a letter to House Democratic leaders rejecting Congress’ impeachment inquiry.

On Thursday, TPM reported that two Giuliani associates who were tied to the Ukraine pressure campaign were arrested Wednesday on campaign finance charges.

At the end of his appearance Wednesday, Giuliani teased that he’s “got another country” on “the list” to keep an eye on.

“We go to China, told you about Romania, I got another country that we have on the list and then we go back to all the stealing [Biden] did when he went back to the Senate,” Giuliani said.