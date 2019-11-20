Giuliani Lashes Out As House GOP Attorney Tosses Him Under The Bus

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Republican legal counsel Steve Castor questions Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Special Advisor for Euro... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Republican legal counsel Steve Castor questions Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Special Advisor for Europe and Russia in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from Jennifer Williams, adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs, and National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, who House Democrats say withheld U.S. military aid for Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian investigations of his political rivals. (Photo by Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 20, 2019 2:51 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani lashed out at the House GOP’s staff lawyer in the impeachment inquiry after the attorney made a subtle move to pin the Ukraine pressure campaign solely on Giuliani.

Towards the end of Wednesday’s morning session, attorney Steve Castor pressed EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland on his communication with Giuliani.

Sondland confirmed that there was “not a lot” of it. Castor tried to push Sondland’s conclusion a step further by adding that former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified that Giuliani “was doing his own communications,” implying a separation from the President. Castor seemed to be trying to isolate Giuliani as acting under his own volition after Sondland testified in his opening statement that Giuliani was the conduit for President Donald Trump’s Ukraine desires.

Castor then hammered the nail the rest of the way in.

“You know, granted, Mr. Giuliani had business interests in Ukraine, correct?” Castor asked, quickly adding that Giuliani was involved with “Messrs. Parnas and Fruman” in those business ventures. Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested last month on campaign finance charges.

The implication of the questioning was not lost on the spectating Giuliani.

Giuliani is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York for his business escapades with Parnas and Fruman. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that prosecutors are interviewing an executive at Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, who Parnas and Fruman approached about a business venture, as part of the probe. Giuliani denies any involvement.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
