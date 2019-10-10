Latest
SDNY: Investigation Into Giuliani Pals’ Campaign Finance Violations Is Ongoing
on May 15, 2015 in New York City.
Schumer Says Giuliani Has An ‘Obligation’ To Testify After His Associates’ Arrest
What The Parnas-Fruman Indictment Reveals About The Trump-Ukraine Pressure Scheme

PHOTOS: Giuliani Pals Were In Deep With Trump Entourage

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani talk to each other as they exit the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani talk to each other as they exit the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
October 10, 2019 1:30 pm
The two pals of Rudy Giuliani who were just arrested on campaign finance charges as they tried to flee the country on the morning of their deposition before the House’s impeachment inquiry were also —surprise! — pictured with a whole swath of Trump lackeys and key GOP figures.

In one image, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman posed with President Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence. The two are also seen posing with a variety of others deep in Trump’s entourage, including Donald Trump Jr., Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Huckabee.

One of the other suspects, David Correia — who is reportedly still at-large — appears to also be a Trump fan, posing with the President in a Facebook photo uploaded January 2018.

Here are those photos enlarged:

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
