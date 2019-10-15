Giuliani No Longer Represented By Former Watergate Prosecutor

Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday that Jon Sale will no longer represent him in the House impeachment inquiry, two weeks after Giuliani hired him.

Sale confirmed the move to TPM on Tuesday but denied reports that he and Giuliani had “parted ways” amid House Democrats’ subpoena issued to Giuliani in the impeachment inquiry into his and President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings.

“Rudy asked me to assist him respond to this subpoena,” Sale told TPM, adding that he had completed the task.

“There was no split between us,” Sale said.

Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday that he will not comply with the subpoena.