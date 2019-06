Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said on Thursday that he plans to leave Trump’s legal team after he’s done with the post-Russia probe “cleanup.”

Giuliani told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that he would “probably not” continue representing the President once he’s finished dealing with any legal issues state prosecutors may raise from the evidence handed over from special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Depends on if I’m needed,” Giuliani said.