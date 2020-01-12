Giuliani Dismisses Impeachment Trial That He Says Would Be Good For Trump

Rudy Giuliani appeared to both advocate and dismiss the Senate impeachment trial during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Giuliani began arguing his case against the Senate impeachment trial by telling Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that “there are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court” and that “all it says in the Senate is there shall be a trial.”

“The Chief Justice presides. What happens at the beginning of the trial? The defense lawyer says I move to dismiss the indictment because it fails to state a crime,” Giuliani said, before likening it to indicting him in New York for “not looking nice tonight” and bringing him on trial before the New York Supreme Court.

Pirro then asked Giuliani if the same case applies to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Mitch sets the rules,” Giuliani said. “This should be done as if it were a trial in the United States district court.”

Giuliani went on to confusingly argue that despite how President Trump will be acquitted, “politically it would be better to go to trial” because “they’ll find out about Biden.”

“If we do go to trial he will get acquitted and they’ll make fools out of themselves. I can even argue that politically it would be better to go to trial!” Giuliani said, before baselessly claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden made money in countries like Iraq. “They’ll find out about Biden, they’ll find out what a big crook Biden is.”

Watch Giuliani’s remarks below: