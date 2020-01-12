Latest
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
2 hours ago
Lee Says He Didn’t Hear About Soleimani Threat To Attack Four US Embassies In Briefing
3 hours ago
Pelosi Denies ‘Second Thoughts’ On Holding Onto Impeachment Articles
21 hours ago
Report Pokes More Holes In Dubious Claim Soleimani Was Plotting ‘Imminent’ Attack

Giuliani Dismisses Impeachment Trial That He Says Would Be Good For Trump

Rudy Giuliani, Former Mayor of New York City speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities during their march to urge "recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change," outside the United Nat... Rudy Giuliani, Former Mayor of New York City speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities during their march to urge "recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change," outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2019. - They urged recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change and declared their support for the leader of democratic opposition, Maryam Rajavi. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 12, 2020 9:33 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rudy Giuliani appeared to both advocate and dismiss the Senate impeachment trial during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Giuliani began arguing his case against the Senate impeachment trial by telling Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that “there are no rules for a trial in the Supreme Court” and that “all it says in the Senate is there shall be a trial.”

“The Chief Justice presides. What happens at the beginning of the trial? The defense lawyer says I move to dismiss the indictment because it fails to state a crime,” Giuliani said, before likening it to indicting him in New York for “not looking nice tonight” and bringing him on trial before the New York Supreme Court.

Pirro then asked Giuliani if the same case applies to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Mitch sets the rules,” Giuliani said. “This should be done as if it were a trial in the United States district court.”

Giuliani went on to confusingly argue that despite how President Trump will be acquitted, “politically it would be better to go to trial” because “they’ll find out about Biden.”

“If we do go to trial he will get acquitted and they’ll make fools out of themselves. I can even argue that politically it would be better to go to trial!” Giuliani said, before baselessly claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden made money in countries like Iraq. “They’ll find out about Biden, they’ll find out what a big crook Biden is.”

Watch Giuliani’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: