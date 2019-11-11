Friend Of The Odd: Giuliani Is Mulling Launching An Impeachment Podcast

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was overheard at a New York restaurant Saturday discussing his plans of launching an impeachment analysis podcast.

According to CNN, Giuliani spouted ideas for over an hour, including brainstorming the show’s logo.

“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, told CNN. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

Giuliani is reportedly planning to use the podcast to counter the narrative coming from the testimonies so far. He wants to use the new show to analyze the public hearings starting next week.