Latest
24 mins ago
Meadows May Be Auditioning To Be Chief Of Staff As Trump Cools On Mulvaney
1 hour ago
D.C. Federal Judge Tosses Trump Suit To Block NY From Giving Congress His Tax Returns
4 hours ago
Sondland’s Lawyer Shoots Down Trump’s Baseless Claim Of Transcript Alteration

Friend Of The Odd: Giuliani Is Mulling Launching An Impeachment Podcast

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
November 11, 2019 5:02 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was overheard at a New York restaurant Saturday discussing his plans of launching an impeachment analysis podcast.

According to CNN, Giuliani spouted ideas for over an hour, including brainstorming the show’s logo.

“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, told CNN. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

Giuliani is reportedly planning to use the podcast to counter the narrative coming from the testimonies so far. He wants to use the new show to analyze the public hearings starting next week.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: