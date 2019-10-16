Latest
24 mins ago
Trump Baselessly Pins Deep State Conspiracy Theory On Obama
1 hour ago
House Asks Current Top Diplomat In Ukraine To Testify Next Week
3 hours ago
Another New Poll Shows Majority Of Americans Want Trump Impeached And Removed

Reports: Federal Giuliani Probe Involves Counterintelligence Concerns

on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) arrives at the White House with Jennifer LeBlanc (R) on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Giuliani, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers, was at... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) arrives at the White House with Jennifer LeBlanc (R) on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Giuliani, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers, was attending an event on the south lawn of the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 16, 2019 3:13 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Federal investigators looking into Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s foreign financial entanglements are also looking into counterintelligence issues that may have grown out of those business ventures, USA Today was first to report. 

New York attorney Kenneth McCallion told USA Today and CNN Wednesday that he was approached by federal investigators earlier this year to ask about Giuliani’s connections to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two men indicted last week on campaign finance violation charges. McCallion, who has had clients in Ukraine, said he was approached again this spring and questioned about Giuliani’s business dealings again by FBI counterintelligence agents.

“I was just asked whether I or any of my clients knew of any dealings that these two guys had with Giuliani,” McCallion told CNN. “They were on the radar with regard to possible counterintelligence issues.”

A person briefed on the matter told CNN that the counterintelligence portion of the probe focuses on whether foreigners tried to use Giuliani’s business ties in Ukraine to influence the White House.

Giuliani has maintained that he is not aware that he is under criminal investigation. The two associates were also reportedly involved in Giuliani’s effort to pressure Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt that would benefit President Trump politically.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: