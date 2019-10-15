Latest
On Tuesday, January 31, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, was present for U.S. President Donald Trump's live announcement of Colo. appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court of the United States nominee, in the East Room of the White House.
on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Giuliani No Longer Represented By Former Watergate Prosecutor

Giuliani Showed Up To Bush’s Funeral With Indicted Associate

Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018.
By
|
October 15, 2019 5:27 pm
Rudy Giuliani attended late President George H.W. Bush’s funeral last year with one of his associates who was hit with criminal charges last week.

A photo of Giuliani at the funeral, first flagged by BuzzFeed News, shows that the Trump lawyer arrived at the state funeral in D.C. with Lev Parnas, who was indicted on campaign finance violations.

Jeb Bush told BuzzFeed News that Parnas hadn’t been invited.

“Rudy was and it is likely that he was Rudy’s guest,” he said. “Disappointing.”

Reporter Aubrey Belford noted that Igor Fruman, the other Giuliani associate who was indicted with Parnas, also seemed to be present at the funeral, though it’s unclear whether he came as Giuliani’s guest.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
