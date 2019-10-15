Giuliani Showed Up To Bush’s Funeral With Indicted Associate

Rudy Giuliani attended late President George H.W. Bush’s funeral last year with one of his associates who was hit with criminal charges last week.

A photo of Giuliani at the funeral, first flagged by BuzzFeed News, shows that the Trump lawyer arrived at the state funeral in D.C. with Lev Parnas, who was indicted on campaign finance violations.

Jeb Bush told BuzzFeed News that Parnas hadn’t been invited.

“Rudy was and it is likely that he was Rudy’s guest,” he said. “Disappointing.”

Reporter Aubrey Belford noted that Igor Fruman, the other Giuliani associate who was indicted with Parnas, also seemed to be present at the funeral, though it’s unclear whether he came as Giuliani’s guest.