Ginsburg To Lie In Repose Outside SCOTUS Building On Wednesday And Thursday

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
September 21, 2020 11:44 a.m.

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and Thursday, the court announced on Monday morning.

According to SCOTUS spokesperson Kathleen Arberg, there will first be a private memorial service inside the building for Ginsburg’s friends and family, along with her fellow justices, on Wednesday morning.

After the ceremony, Ginsburg will be brought outside to lie in repose for public viewing at the top of the steps on Wednesday through Thursday.

She will be buried during a private service next week in Arlington National Cemetery, the court stated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Monday that the late justice will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on Friday. A ceremony will be held that morning, which will be limited to invited guests only due to COVID-19.

Ginsburg died of complications from pancreatic cancer at age 87 on Friday night.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
