Report: Ginni Thomas Regularly Gave Trump ‘Insane’ Lists Of People To Hire

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately met with then-President Donald Trump multiple times while he was in office to personally offer whack advice on whom the loyalty-obsessed Trump should keep in his White House, the Daily Beast reports.

The New York Times and Axios have previously reported that Thomas would pass hiring recommendations, compiled by her conservative organization Groundswell, along to Trump.

The Daily Beast’s new report includes more details on the kind of people Thomas would urge Trump to hire. It also digs into the ways in which her White House visits would often whip Trump into a rage as they discussed who she thought was being disloyal to him or who she believed to be part of the “Deep State.”

The meetings often resulted in Trump demanding that the alleged disloyalist be fired “immediately,” sources told the Daily Beast.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Thomas reportedly gave Trump memos on who he ought to bring aboard, which often consisted of conspiracy theorists and far-right extremists – and then Trump would actually order for them to be officially vetted.

One of Thomas’ recommendations reportedly included Frank Gaffney, the founder of an Islamophobic think tank, who thinks terrorists are plotting to destroy the U.S. electrical grid with something he calls a “electromagnetic pulse” attack.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, one of the ex-Trump officials who dealt with the memos was blunt about Thomas’ recommendations.

“These fucking lists were so insane and unworkable,” the former official said. “A lot of them were dripping with paranoia and read like they were written by a disturbed person.”

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Daily Beast that Trump “loved talking to Ginni so much” because he “loved hearing about who was a Never Trumper, or allegedly one.”

Thomas reportedly advising Trump on who to hire and fire on the basis of far-right conspiracy theories aligns with what we’ve learned about Thomas in recent days, as she reportedly urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help Trump steal the 2020 election, describing Joe Biden’s victory as “the greatest Heist of our History.”