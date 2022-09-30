Latest
23 hours ago
Judge Cannon Does Trump Another Solid
1 day ago
Fed Agencies Outline Plans To Prevent More Missing Texts After Jan. 6 Debacle
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
1 day ago
Ginni Thomas Will Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel This Week

Under Oath, Ginni Thomas Stuck To Big Lie Script

Virginia Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, leaves a closed door meeting with House Jan. 6 Committee on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
|
September 30, 2022 10:20 a.m.

She’ll never let go, Jack!

MAGA activist Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, stuck to the Bie Lie even while testifying under oath in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Thursday, according to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

While speaking to reporters after Thomas’ four-hour voluntary interview with the panel, Thompson was asked if the far-right activist still claimed the 2020 election was stolen from ex-President Donald Trump.

“Yes, she said that,” Thompson replied, per CNN.

Though the Democrat didn’t offer much detail on Thomas’ testimony, he did say she answered “some questions.”

“The information was typical of a lot of information we received from other people who were involved in this effort around Jan. 6. A lot of: ‘Well, I believed something was wrong,’” Thompson said, per Politico. “She was one of those people we wanted to talk to and, ultimately, we eventually got there.”

The committee chair said the panel might include Thomas’ testimony in its next yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing “if there’s something of merit.”

Thomas tried to create some distance between her husband and her own election steal efforts during her testimony, according to a copy of her opening statement obtained by the Washington Post.

She claimed that the Supreme Court justice was “completely unaware” of her desperate texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleading with him to keep trying to overturn the election results.

Thomas also vaguely denied having influence over her husband’s deeply conservative decisions in the high court.

“I can guarantee that my husband has never spoken with me about pending cases at the Court,” Thomas said. “It’s an iron clad [sic] rule in our home.”

“Let me also add, it is laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence–the man is independent and stubborn, with strong character traits of independence and integrity,” she continued.

Mark Paoletta, Thomas’ attorney, said in a statement on Thursday that his client was “happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections.”

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election,” Paoletta said. “And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: