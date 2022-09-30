Under Oath, Ginni Thomas Stuck To Big Lie Script

She’ll never let go, Jack!

MAGA activist Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, stuck to the Bie Lie even while testifying under oath in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Thursday, according to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

While speaking to reporters after Thomas’ four-hour voluntary interview with the panel, Thompson was asked if the far-right activist still claimed the 2020 election was stolen from ex-President Donald Trump.

“Yes, she said that,” Thompson replied, per CNN.

Though the Democrat didn’t offer much detail on Thomas’ testimony, he did say she answered “some questions.”

“The information was typical of a lot of information we received from other people who were involved in this effort around Jan. 6. A lot of: ‘Well, I believed something was wrong,’” Thompson said, per Politico. “She was one of those people we wanted to talk to and, ultimately, we eventually got there.”

The committee chair said the panel might include Thomas’ testimony in its next yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing “if there’s something of merit.”

Thomas tried to create some distance between her husband and her own election steal efforts during her testimony, according to a copy of her opening statement obtained by the Washington Post.

She claimed that the Supreme Court justice was “completely unaware” of her desperate texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleading with him to keep trying to overturn the election results.

Thomas also vaguely denied having influence over her husband’s deeply conservative decisions in the high court.

“I can guarantee that my husband has never spoken with me about pending cases at the Court,” Thomas said. “It’s an iron clad [sic] rule in our home.”

“Let me also add, it is laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence–the man is independent and stubborn, with strong character traits of independence and integrity,” she continued.

Mark Paoletta, Thomas’ attorney, said in a statement on Thursday that his client was “happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections.”

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election,” Paoletta said. “And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.”