GRAND RAPIDS, MI - MAY 28: U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Germany Extends Worldwide Travel Warning

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announces the extension of the worldwide travel warning of the government in due to the coronavirus outbreak in front of the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Wednesday, April 29... German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announces the extension of the worldwide travel warning of the government in due to the coronavirus outbreak in front of the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The worldwide travel warning will initially last until 14 June 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 29, 2020 9:03 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

BERLIN — Germany is extending its worldwide travel warning until mid-June, saying the coronavirus situation is too dire to change the guidance.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the warning, due to expire May 3, would be extended to June 14 because there has been no change to the danger posed by the pandemic. Maas says he will discuss the matter with European partners in the coming weeks.

He says, “naturally we all hope we won’t need this travel warning after June 14.”

Among other things, the official warning means that Germans who had booked vacations for the dates can get refunds, another likely blow to the European travel industry.

