German Government Coordinating With Other European Countries On Tourism

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says European countries will work over the next two weeks on criteria that would help make international vacations on the continent possible this summer.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas consulted Monday with counterparts from 10 countries that are popular with German tourists, most in southern Europe.

Maas stressed the need for a coordinated safety-first approach rather than a bilateral “European competition for tourists.”

He said the ministers likely will meet again in two weeks, and officials will work on details before then — addressing issues such as whether vacationers who become infected with the coronavirus while away should be quarantined at their destinations or transported home.

Maas said “it will be necessary to tell people clearly … that there will be restrictions everywhere, on the beaches, in restaurants, in city centers.”

At present, many European borders are at least partly closed and some countries require all or most people arriving to go into quarantine for two weeks.