Georgia GOP Lt Guv Blames Trump For Roping Republicans Into Herschel Walker Disaster

Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) thinks a certain former president is to blame for the ever-growing possibility that the GOP loses the Georgia Senate race for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) seat thanks to nominee Herschel Walker’s burgeoning scandal over an abortion he paid for.

Duncan, who isn’t running for reelection, told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Thursday night that the problem was less about Walker and more about the “process” Georgia Republicans went through to choose him as their nominee.

“We didn’t ask who was the best leader, we didn’t ask who had the best resume. Unfortunately, Republicans looked around to see who Donald Trump supported,” the lieutenant governor said. “And [Walker] was a famous football player, and so he became our nominee, and now we’re paying the price for that.”

Duncan pointed out that Trump, particularly his refusal to accept the 2020 election results, was the reason Georgia Republicans now have to fight to take back Senate seats from Democrats in the first place.

Then-senators Kelly Loeffler (who was up against Warnock) and David Perdue “bit on Donald Trump’s hook” during the Georgia runoffs, “and that’s really what started this whole process of losing these Republican Senate seats in a Republican state,” Duncan said.

Trump “led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he was too consumed with trying to save face from losing his election,” the lieutenant governor asserted. “And he ran us down a trail, and we screwed up.”

Duncan had similarly sharp words for Walker during a CNN appearance on Wednesday.

“If we’re being intellectually honest, Herschel Walker won the primary because he scored a bunch of touchdowns back in the ’80’s and he’s Donald Trump’s friend,” the Georgia Republican said.