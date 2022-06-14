Georgia Investigators Want Testimony From Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist On Poll Worker Fake Confession Scheme

You might’ve forgotten about rapper Kanye West’s bizarre ties to ex-President Donald Trump’s election steal scheme – but investigators in Georgia apparently haven’t.

Investigators working in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into Trump’s election meddling have reached out to Trevian Kutti, West’s former publicist and Trump supporter, seeking her testimony on the strange confrontation she had with an elections worker whom Trump was obsessed with, according to CNN.

Reuters first reported that Kutti visited the elections worker, Ruby Freeman, at her home on Jan. 4 last year to pressure Freeman into confessing to a false accusation Trump was pushing at the time — that she’d somehow rigged the ballot count.

Kutti warned Freeman she was “in danger” and needed to make the fake confession within 48 hours or else “unknown subjects” would come to her home and she’d be sent to jail. Kutti did not identify herself as West’s publicist, saying only that she was sent by a “high-profile individual.”

Kutti stuck to her vague threat when she and Freeman, who had called 911 by that point, took the conversation to a police precinct, according to police reports cited by CNN and Reuters.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom,” the publicist told Freeman, adding that the elections worker was “a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.”

A spokesperson for West told Reuters that Kutti was “not associated” with the rapper at the time of the incident or afterward, even though her biography on the Women’s Global Initiative’s website described her as West’s “Director of Operations” at the time.

West himself is friends with Trump and attempted to launch a 2020 presidential bid that was seen as an effort to siphon votes away from Joe Biden — suspicions were bolstered by the fact that the rapper’s campaign was getting help from Republican operatives in various states.

West ultimately failed to make the ballot in time for the election.

Kutti did not respond to TPM’s request for comment on Tuesday. However, she posted a screenshot of CNN’s report on her Instagram, which is littered with pro-MAGA content, and captioned it with: “They must be desperate.”