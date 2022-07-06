Georgia DA Suggests More Subpoenas Coming, Does Not Rule Out Subpoena For Trump

A Georgia district attorney on Wednesday left the door open to the possibility that a special grand jury in the state would issue a subpoena to former President Trump as part of an investigation into his efforts to toss Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

“Anything’s possible,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News, adding that a Trump subpoena is “absolutely” a possibility.

Willis said she expects the grand jury in Atlanta to subpoena more Trump associates as well, according to NBC News.

Willis’ comments follow the grand jury’s subpoenas on Tuesday to several advisors and members of Trump’s legal team who played a role in his effort to subvert the 2020 election results: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell. Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was also subpoenaed by the grand jury.

The subpoenas indicated that the grand jury is interested in testimony from Trump’s legal team partly due to its alleged involvement in creating a fake slate of electors for the battleground state — pro-Trump activists who signed certificates falsely stating that they were electors from the state. Additionally, the grand jury appears to be zeroing in on the origins of various election fraud falsehoods that members of Trump’s legal team have pushed.

A day after the grand jury issued its subpoenas, Graham’s lawyers said the GOP senator would fight them, dismissing the investigation is all about “politics.” The subpoenas indicate that Willis is focusing on two phone calls that Graham had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020 during which he tried to poke holes in the validity of the state’s election results.

Willis swiftly dismissed Graham’s response to the subpoenas.

“What do I have to gain from these ‘politics’?” Willis told NBC News. “It’s some inaccurate … estimation. It’s someone that doesn’t understand the seriousness of what we’re doing.”

Willis reportedly said that Trump’s family or former White House officials could potentially be subpoenaed, depending on “where the investigation leads us.”

“I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game,” Willis told NBC. “This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

Willis opened the investigation last year following the Washington Post’s report of Trump’s infamous call to Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, demanding that he “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia.