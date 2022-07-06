Latest
1 hour ago
What Lindsey Graham Did In Georgia To Keep Trump In Power
4 hours ago
Uvalde Mayor Urges Abbott To Look Into Police ‘Cover-Up’ Of Failed Response To Shooting
5 hours ago
Kansas Republicans Scheduled Big Abortion Vote For Low-Turnout Primaries. Will It Backfire?

Georgia DA Suggests More Subpoenas Coming, Does Not Rule Out Subpoena For Trump

COMMERCE, GA - MARCH 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America tour aro... COMMERCE, GA - MARCH 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America tour around the United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/ Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 6, 2022 5:20 p.m.

A Georgia district attorney on Wednesday left the door open to the possibility that a special grand jury in the state would issue a subpoena to former President Trump as part of an investigation into his efforts to toss Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

“Anything’s possible,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News, adding that a Trump subpoena is “absolutely” a possibility.

Willis said she expects the grand jury in Atlanta to subpoena more Trump associates as well, according to NBC News.

Willis’ comments follow the grand jury’s subpoenas on Tuesday to several advisors and members of Trump’s legal team who played a role in his effort to subvert the 2020 election results: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell. Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was also subpoenaed by the grand jury.

The subpoenas indicated that the grand jury is interested in testimony from Trump’s legal team partly due to its alleged involvement in creating a fake slate of electors for the battleground state — pro-Trump activists who signed certificates falsely stating that they were electors from the state. Additionally, the grand jury appears to be zeroing in on the origins of various election fraud falsehoods that members of Trump’s legal team have pushed.

A day after the grand jury issued its subpoenas, Graham’s lawyers said the GOP senator would fight them, dismissing the investigation is all about “politics.” The subpoenas indicate that Willis is focusing on two phone calls that Graham had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020 during which he tried to poke holes in the validity of the state’s election results.

Willis swiftly dismissed Graham’s response to the subpoenas.

“What do I have to gain from these ‘politics’?” Willis told NBC News. “It’s some inaccurate … estimation. It’s someone that doesn’t understand the seriousness of what we’re doing.”

Willis reportedly said that Trump’s family or former White House officials could potentially be subpoenaed, depending on “where the investigation leads us.”

“I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game,” Willis told NBC. “This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

Willis opened the investigation last year following the Washington Post’s report of Trump’s infamous call to Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, demanding that he “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: