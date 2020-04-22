Latest
14 mins ago
How Jared Kushner Is Tackling the White House’s Coronavirus Response — Without Any Evident Experience
2 hours ago
Pelosi Puts Trump On Blast: ‘The President Gets An F’ On Outbreak Preparedness
A woman wearing a protection mask walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
3 hours ago
UK’s Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 18,000

GA Dem Who Endorsed Trump Abruptly Resigns, Vows ‘Full Energy’ For POTUS’ Reelection

Georgia House Rep. Vernon Jones (D), courtesy of Georgia House of Representatives.
By
|
April 22, 2020 2:32 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (D), a Democrat who had issued a full-throated endorsement of President Donald Trump last week, announced on Wednesday that he was resigning, effective immediately.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democratic party for putting my country before my party,” Jones said in a statement. “I take pride in being an independent thinker.”

In a separate tweet, the lawmaker swore he would devote his “full energy” to getting Trump reelected and “ensuring that the radical Democrats that have overtaken my party suffer a resounding defeat.”

Though Jones identified as a “lifelong Democrat,” he appeared on pro-Trump media outlet OAN with far-right activist Jack Posobiec last week to endorse Trump.

In one of his endorsement videos, Jones claimed that the President had supported the black community through criminal justice reform and reducing unemployment before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I 100% support Donald Trump, and I want to call on every patriot, every great American out there….join me in reelecting Donald J. Trump as the president, our next president, our reelected president, of the United States,” he said.

The Georgia lawmaker also accused Democratic Party of “defending the interests of illegals” over “actual American people” on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear if Jones plans on leaving the party altogether, saying “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Party left me.”

He did not respond to TPM’s request for clarification at the time of writing.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30