Georgia AG Subpoenaed In Investigation Into Trump’s Election Steal Scheme

Georgia attorney general Chris Carr (R) was reportedly subpoenaed in an investigation looking into former President Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results in the battleground state, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

The subpoena requests Carr’s testimony in late June. Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (R) — who infamously refused to carry out Trump’s demand that he somehow “find” the votes needed to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state — has also reportedly been subpoenaed. Raffensperger was reportedly summoned to appear before the special grand jury in the investigation on Thursday.

Then-President Trump called Carr in late Dec. 2020, urging the state attorney general against joining other Republicans in opposing a lawsuit that Trump’s allies filed with the Supreme Court. The lawsuit was part of Trumpworld’s election steal scheme that sought to toss millions of votes in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and other battleground states that handed victories to Biden.

The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit a day after Trump’s call with Carr.

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, looks into whether the former president’s attempts to pressure Georgia officials to subvert the election results may have been criminal.

Carr and Raffensperger are among several Georgia officials who have been subpoenaed in the investigation.

Although the special grand jury has the authority to subpoena witnesses and documents, it does not issue indictments. Following the conclusion of its investigation, the special grand jury is set to release a report with recommendations on whether Willis should pursue criminal charges against the former president or any of his allies.