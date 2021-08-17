Latest
59 mins ago ago
Pelosi Slaps Down Moderate Threats On Infrastructure Bills As ‘Amateur Hour’
2 hours ago ago
Postcard From Thermal: Surviving The Climate Gap In Eastern Coachella Valley
ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
4 hours ago ago
The MAGA Freakout Over Afghan Refugees Kicks Into Overdrive

W. Bush Weighs In: We’re Watching Unfolding Crisis In Afghanistan ‘With Deep Sadness’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Frmr. President George W. Bush speaks during An Evening with CARE, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the CARE Package on May 11, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CARE)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Frmr. President George W. Bush speaks during An Evening with CARE, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the CARE Package on May 11, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty I... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Frmr. President George W. Bush speaks during An Evening with CARE, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the CARE Package on May 11, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CARE) MORE LESS
By
|
August 17, 2021 11:41 a.m.

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying that he and former first lady Laura Bush have watched the “tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness.”

Bush has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for launching what would become the country’s longest war in Afghanistan a month after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, initially in an effort to topple the Taliban-run government and combat Al Qaeda. His decision to shift the focus of the “war on terror” to invade Iraq in 2003 has been equally condemned across the board.

“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” Bush said in the statement issued a day after Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul fell to the Taliban.

While citing President Biden’s vow to evacuate Afghans who assisted U.S. troops during the country’s military mission in Afghanistan, Bush urged the U.S. to “cut the red tape for refugees” who are trying to flee the country amid the pandemonium that broke out following the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

“The Afghans now at greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation,” Bush said, adding that “we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Bush said that he is “confident that the evacuation efforts will be effective” due to the military, diplomatic corps and intelligence community.

Bush then expressed his gratitude toward troops who have fought in Afghanistan since 2001.

“Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care,” Bush said. “You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.”

Bush’s statement was issued hours after President Biden stood “squarely” by his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Biden argued that he could either follow through with a withdrawal that his predecessors began or escalate the crisis into its third decade, which would put more American lives in danger. Bush has said previously that he didn’t support efforts to pull all U.S. troops from the region.

Biden previously indicated that the U.S. military mission would end on Aug. 31. The Taliban, however, seized cities throughout Afghanistan as the drawdown of troops and personnel ensued. On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul.

Amid jarring images of U.S. allies seeking to flee Afghanistan, right-wingers have taken to whipping up panic and fear mongering over Afghani refugees following the Biden administration’s pledge to provide assistance on evacuation efforts.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: