George Santos Hit With Charges In Federal Probe: Reports

The charges remain under seal.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
By
|
May 9, 2023 6:09 p.m.
Updated May 9, 2023 8:00 p.m.
Federal prosecutors have filed federal charges, for now under seal, against Rep. George Santos (R-NY), CNN reported Tuesday. Other outlets soon confirmed that Santos had been charged.

The serial fabulist-turned-representative, who is reportedly the subject of multiple investigations, may appear in court in the Eastern District of New York as soon as Wednesday, the reports said. The exact nature of the charges remains unknown. 

Santos’ congressional spokesperson and Santos’ attorney did not immediately return a request for comment from TPM. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment to TPM.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was giving a press conference, detailing his meeting with President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling, when the news broke. “I’ll look at the charges,” McCarthy told reporters. 

TPM has documented the way in which Santos’ campaign finance reports contained a surprising number of irregularities — an issue that reportedly attracted the attention of investigators in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. Local prosecutors and the New York attorney general’s office have also said they’re looking into issues surrounding Santos.

An Associated Press reporter reached Santos Tuesday and asked him about the charged.

“That’s news to me,” he reportedly said. “You’re the first to call me about this.”

Kaila Philo, Kate Riga and Hunter Walker contributed reporting.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York.
