Convicted ‘Coffee Boy’ Papadopoulos To Run For Rep. Katie Hill’s Seat

A person leaving the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee bolts upstairs after a six-page memo alleging misconduct by senior FBI officials investigating President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign was released to the public February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. Assembled by Committee staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the formerly classified memo alleging FBI misconduct was released to the public Friday with permission from President Donald Trump.
Foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump's election campaign, George Papadopoulos goes through security at the US District Court for his sentencing on September 7, 2018. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOL... Foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump's election campaign, George Papadopoulos goes through security at the US District Court for his sentencing on September 7, 2018. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 30, 2019 11:23 am
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has decided to run for outgoing Rep. Katie Hill’s (D-CA) seat, less than a year after his stint in prison as a result of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The FEC filing, first reported by Roll Call, shows the former Trump campaign adviser’s intent to run in California’s 25th District.

Papadopoulos served two weeks in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his efforts to obtain dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russia. Prior to his incarceration, Papadopoulos unsuccessfully attempted to weasel his way out of prison by insisting he was set up by the “deep state”– despite his guilty plea.

The Trump campaign attempted to distance itself from Papadopoulos during his legal battle, claiming he was merely “the coffee boy.”

Hill announced her resignation on Sunday after she admitted to an affair with a campaign staffer.

Prior to revelations of the affair, the right-wing site Redstate posted a sensationalist story on October 18 alleging a three-way affair between Hill, her estranged husband (from whom Hill is seeking a divorce) and the female staffer. The story included nude photographs of a woman purporting to be Hill. Redstate also claimed Hill had an affair with Graham Kelly, her legislative director, though Hill has denied that accusation.

In her statement, Hill accused her “abusive husband” of driving a “smear campaign” against her, indicating that her husband had intentionally leaked the photos in an act of revenge porn.

One day prior to Redstate’s first story about Hill, Papadopoulos had posted a cryptic tweet saying that Hill’s district “looks like it’s for the taking.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
