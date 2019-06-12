George Conway Writes WaPo Op-Ed Calling For Trump Impeachment

George Conway, the husband of senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Conway, an outspoken critic of Trump on Twitter, penned the op-ed with Georgetown law professor Neal Katyal in response to the President’s latest brief fighting the House Oversight Committee’s subpoenas. In the brief, Trump argues that Congress can’t investigate the President unless it’s for impeachment proceedings.

“It’s a spectacularly anti-constitutional brief, and anyone who harbors such attitudes toward our Constitution’s architecture is not fit for office,” Conway and Katyal write. “Trump’s brief is nothing if not an invitation to commencing impeachment proceedings that, for reasons set out in the Mueller report, should have already commenced.”

“Every principle behind the rule of law requires the commencement of a process now to make this president a former one,” Conway and Katyal write at the end of the column.

Kellyanne Conway has rarely commented on her husband’s comments on her boss except to say that she “disagrees” with him, and when she once said Conway’s remarks were a “violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows.”

Trump, on the other hand, has responded to Conway the way he usually reacts to criticism: Repeated attacks consisting of “total loser!” and “husband from hell!“