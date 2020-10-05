Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag From Violent Right-Wing Street Gang

Latest
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman (L) pose following their wedding June 17, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. Takei, 71, is known to millions of fans as Mr. Sulu from "Star Trek." AFP PHOTO / VALE... Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman (L) pose following their wedding June 17, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. Takei, 71, is known to millions of fans as Mr. Sulu from "Star Trek." AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 5, 2020 12:43 p.m.

After President Donald Trump pumped up the violent right-wing Proud Boys in the first presidential debate, gay men have hijacked the street gang’s name and taken it in a very different direction.

The Proud Boys dominated headlines last week after Trump refused to condemn them and white supremacist groups during Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Instead, Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

But late last week, actor George Takei supercharged an effort to seize the #ProudBoys hashtag back from the group.

Twitter, subsequently, did its thing.

Even the Canadian government joined in, with a post from the account for the Canadian Armed Forces working in the United States:

The Proud Boys tried to downplay the reversal, writing on the website Parler, “I wonder how many gay Patriots are finding out about the #ProudBoys this week and are applying for membership in our chapters.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
