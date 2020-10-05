Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag From Violent Right-Wing Street Gang

After President Donald Trump pumped up the violent right-wing Proud Boys in the first presidential debate, gay men have hijacked the street gang’s name and taken it in a very different direction.

The Proud Boys dominated headlines last week after Trump refused to condemn them and white supremacist groups during Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Instead, Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

But late last week, actor George Takei supercharged an effort to seize the #ProudBoys hashtag back from the group.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

Twitter, subsequently, did its thing.

Excited for our wedding! 6 years of growth and love. Wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/O4SOPXPSoD — Christopher Ubiadas (@TheRealUbiadas) October 5, 2020

#proudboys My husband and me on vacation this year. Git cha some a that! pic.twitter.com/gDr2XcYMfM — JCMaps (@jc_maps) October 5, 2020

Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate) pic.twitter.com/AddflCUMpi — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) October 4, 2020

Even the Canadian government joined in, with a post from the account for the Canadian Armed Forces working in the United States:

Brad and I are #ProudBoys, legally married for 12 years now. And we’re proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign. Our community and allies answered hate with love, and what could be better than that. pic.twitter.com/GRtSH1ijQ8 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 4, 2020

The Proud Boys tried to downplay the reversal, writing on the website Parler, “I wonder how many gay Patriots are finding out about the #ProudBoys this week and are applying for membership in our chapters.”