13 mins ago
Here’s What We Know About The Hanukkah Stabber That Targeted Orthodox Jews
50 mins ago
Pompeo Dodges When Asked About Potential 2020 Senate Run
1 hour ago
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Isn’t Done Taking Digs At Trump

Really? Obama, Trump Tied As 2019’s Most Admired Man In Gallup Survey

President Barack Obama meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
December 30, 2019 11:34 a.m.
Barack Obama and Donald Trump seem to have finally found common ground in an unexpected way.

A Gallup poll published Monday found that Obama and Trump are tied this year as Americans’ most admired man. While this is Obama’s 12th time taking the top spot in the poll, it’s a first for Trump — a result he’s certain to relish.

Gallup polled for the annual survey from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15 and noted that the results were sharply divided along party lines, with 41 percent of Democrats choosing Obama and 45 percent of Republicans selecting Trump. Unsurprisingly, relatively few Democrats chose Trump and relatively few Republicans went with Obama. However, the independents who were polled were divided about equally between both men.

Gallup noted that no other men were mentioned by more than 2 percent of respondents. Other men who made Gallup’s top 10 most admired man this year include former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffett.

Read the Gallup poll results here.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
