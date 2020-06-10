Gallup Poll: Trump Approval Rating Drops 10 Points In Less Than A Month

Latest
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on May 20, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 10, 2020 11:39 a.m.

If the polls earlier this week that showed sliding support for President Trump weren’t enough to indicate a shifting public opinion of Trump in light of recent gaffes — a 10 point drop in approval captured by a recent Gallup poll might be.

The poll is Gallup’s first following demonstrations condemning police brutality over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

Andrew Bates, the rapid response director for Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, retweeted the results when they were released Wednesday.

Trump’s job approval rating fell 7 points among Republicans to 85 percent — reflecting the lowest point for the President within his own party in nearly two years.

The new polling follows a slew of missteps by Trump in recent days whose use of force to quell racial justice protests was denounced by former and present administration officials, military leaders and members of his own Cabinet. Those tarnished opinions of the President could be affecting public opinion more broadly.

Although earlier this year the president enjoyed some of the highest approval ratings of his term, the new numbers released by Gallup reflect a return to a more modest term average of 40 percent.  

The president previously pushed back on what he called “FAKE” poll results released by CNN and NBC/WSJ on Monday that similarly showed decreasing support for the Trump in favor of Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

