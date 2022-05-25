‘F*ck You’: Dem Rep. Gallego Skewers Cruz For Whining About Gun Control After Texas School Shooting

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday night after the GOP senator groaned about renewed pushes for gun control in the wake of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Fuck you @tedcruz,” Gallego tweeted. “You care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered.”

“Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless,” he added, referring to the time when Cruz fled to a Mexican beach resort in the middle of a Texas power outage that was caused by a major snowstorm, leaving millions of Texans without heat last year.

The Democrat put extra emphasis on his callout of the Texas Republican later on Tuesday, tweeting “Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Gallego was responding to Cruz complaining to reporters earlier in the day about the audacity of people calling for tougher gun laws in response to the massacre, which left at least 19 students and two adults dead.

“Inevitably when there’s a murder of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” the GOP senator griped.

Cruz is scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston this Friday.

The so-called “pro-life” Texas Republican fervently supports the prospect of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturning Roe v. Wade and cheered the high court for upholding Texas’ extreme abortion ban last year.

“Every life is a gift from God, and without life, there is no liberty — that’s why I’m proud to stand up and defend life,” Cruz said at the time. “Today, the Supreme Court largely left in place a Texas law that protects life and sends a message that every life is valuable.”