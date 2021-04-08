Nameless Mass Of Women From Gaetz’s Office Vouch For His Professionalism

“The women of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office” have had just about enough.

In a new statement from Gaetz’s office, they, the unnamed women, vouch for his professionalism and willingness to promote them after reading the “shocking allegations” in the press.

“On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect,” the statement read. “Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false.”

The statement includes no proof or evidence to contradict the allegations, stemming from a reported investigation into Gaetz’s possible sex trafficking of a minor. Gaetz has insisted that he’s being persecuted for his “dating life” because he’s a prominent rightwing figure.

It’s the second fairly odd defense Gaetz’s office has churned out, soon after it dispatched a former employee to hold a press conference earlier this week.

Then too, the employee, retired Air Force Capt. Nathan Nelson, declined to offer specific evidence in Gaetz’s defense, instead saying that someone who spent years drawing a “tremendous amount of spotlight on himself” wouldn’t engage in such a serious crime.

Gaetz himself spent the early days of the scandal doing media hits and giving on-the-record quotes, some of which reveled new characters and events in the blossoming scandal. On Wednesday, he actually started fundraising off of the alleged investigation, imploring his followers to “fight back against fake news” by contributing on his campaign website.

Gaetz’s situation may have worsened recently, as revealed during a Thursday court hearing for former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s friend whose alleged crimes are reportedly the origin of the probe into Gaetz. During the hearing, a prosecutor reportedly said that Greenberg will change his plea, which up until this point has been “not guilty.”

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg lawyer Fritz Scheller told reporters afterward.

Read the full statement from Gaetz’s office here: