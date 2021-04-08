Nameless Mass Of Women From Gaetz’s Office Vouch For His Professionalism

“The women of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office” have had just about enough.
In a new statement from Gaetz’s office, they, the unnamed women, vouch for his professionalism and willingness to promote them after reading the “shocking allegations” in the press.
“On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect,” the statement read. “Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false.”
The statement includes no proof or evidence to contradict the allegations, stemming from a reported investigation into Gaetz’s possible sex trafficking of a minor. Gaetz has insisted that he’s being persecuted for his “dating life” because he’s a prominent rightwing figure.
It’s the second fairly odd defense Gaetz’s office has churned out, soon after it dispatched a former employee to hold a press conference earlier this week.
Then too, the employee, retired Air Force Capt. Nathan Nelson, declined to offer specific evidence in Gaetz’s defense, instead saying that someone who spent years drawing a “tremendous amount of spotlight on himself” wouldn’t engage in such a serious crime.
Gaetz himself spent the early days of the scandal doing media hits and giving on-the-record quotes, some of which reveled new characters and events in the blossoming scandal. On Wednesday, he actually started fundraising off of the alleged investigation, imploring his followers to “fight back against fake news” by contributing on his campaign website.
Gaetz’s situation may have worsened recently, as revealed during a Thursday court hearing for former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s friend whose alleged crimes are reportedly the origin of the probe into Gaetz. During the hearing, a prosecutor reportedly said that Greenberg will change his plea, which up until this point has been “not guilty.”
“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg lawyer Fritz Scheller told reporters afterward.
Read the full statement from Gaetz’s office here:
Washington, D.C. — Today, the Women of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (FL-01) official office released the following statement in full support of the Congressman:
“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out. During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule. Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.
In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value. Many of us started in entry-level positions and have been promoted to positions of leadership within the office. In our professional ecosystem, women are given every opportunity to advance and utilize our talents to help the country in the best possible way.
On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false.
Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite. And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”