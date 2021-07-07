Gaetz Wingman Greenberg Seeks To Push Back Sentencing Hearing To Keep Helping Feds

Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) indicted buddy has more to say.

Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in connection to the federal investigation into Gaetz, filed a motion on Tuesday to delay his sentencing hearing to give him more time to cooperate with prosecutors.

Greenberg’s attorney argued that his client’s cooperation, which “could impact his ultimate sentence” in the case, “cannot be completed prior to the time of” his hearing, which is currently scheduled for August 19.

Prosecutors do not oppose Greenberg’s requested delay, the filing noted.

The ex-Florida official is facing a minimum prison sentence of 12 years after pleading guilty to charges including sex trafficking and identify theft.

The development comes amid a Justice Department probe that is reportedly examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel across state lines. The alleged victim is also at the center of Greenberg’s criminal case.

The GOP congressman has denied all wrongdoing in the investigation.

Read the filing below: