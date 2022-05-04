Gaetz Sneers At ‘Over-Educated’ Women Protesting SCOTUS Draft Striking Down Roe

As the Supreme Court gears up to dismantle Roe v. Wade, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) points out that the women who take issue with losing their abortion rights might just have too many brains in their girl heads.

“How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” the GOP congressman tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the Bumble dating app.

Quite the insult.

Speaking of apps, the Daily Beast found that Gaetz used the app Venmo to send cash to ex-tax official and alleged sex trafficker Joel Greenberg in 2018 with the note “Hit up ____.” That transaction noted the name of the unidentified then-teen with whom Gaetz allegedly had a sexual relationship with when she was 17 years old.

The then-teen is at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz, which is looking at allegations that the congressman may have paid for sex and/or for women to travel across state lines for sex. Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury in the case in January.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.