Gaetz Booted From Committees’ Deposition Of Trump’s Former Russia Adviser

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was booted from a House interview with President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser because the congressman was not a member of one of the three committees present.

Fiona Hill, the former Russia specialist on Trump’s National Security Council, resigned in August and was deposed Monday by the House Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Gaetz, who is not a member of any of those committees, attempted to join the interview and was removed by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-FL), Gaetz later told reporters.

Matt Gaetz emerges from closed-door interview with Fiona Hill saying he was kicked out by House Democrats bc he’s not a member of the three committees conducting the interview. He said he consulted with the House parliamentarian, who ruled that he could not be there. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 14, 2019

“If Adam Schiff and House Democrats were so proud of their work, they would be willing to show it,” Gaetz said, accusing Schiff of “trying to run a kangaroo court.”

CBS News reported that Gaetz sought a ruling from the parliamentarian, who sided with Schiff.

An unnamed official working on the House’s impeachment inquiry told CNN that Gaetz “attempted to crash today’s deposition despite being ineligible and refused to leave, causing an unnecessary delay in the deposition.”

Hill was subpoenaed for her appearance Monday due to Trump administration attempts to “to direct witnesses not to cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry and efforts by the White House to limit any testimony that does occur,” the official told CNN.