GA Lt. Gov Rips GOPers In Cheney Ouster For Taking ‘Commands From Donald Trump’

Lieutenant Gov. of Georgia, Geoff Duncan (R), on Wednesday offered his support for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who is “telling the truth,” in spite of calls for her ouster from Republicans wedded to former President Donald Trump who refuse to reckon with the danger of false claims about a stolen 2020 presidential election.

“There’s definitely chaos on the battlefield right now,” Duncan said during a CNN interview on Wednesday morning when asked about the House GOP effort to oust Cheney.

“It’s going to take some time for I think the base to come back, but at the end of the day, I think, just like Liz Cheney, I believe in telling the truth. I think real leadership is about telling the truth,” he added.

The comments come after reports that top House Republicans have been turning their backs on Cheney who has openly broken with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on issues of Trump’s enduring influence over the party and reckoning with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

McCarthy was caught on a hot mic ahead of a Fox News interview on Tuesday saying that he has “had it” with Cheney, after she has repeatedly pushed back on former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies for spewing mistruths about the 2020 elections.

Duncan had witnessed first hand what happens to Republican leaders who dare to cross Trump late last year. He became one of the Republican officials in Georgia to refuse Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results. At that time, Trump pushed for his ouster and called him a “RINO Never Trumper.”

“Any Republican talking out of the front of their lips or the sides of their lips about the election fraud issues that have been debunked is not leadership it only shows that you’re able to take commands from Donald Trump,” Duncan said on Wednesday.

“It’s just still hard for me to believe that any Republican thinks that it makes sense to fan the flames on stuff that’s been debunked a million times, all in pursuit to trying to keep one person down in Florida happy. It doesn’t make sense,” he added.