Latest
60 mins ago
Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting
on April 2, 2013 in Washington, DC.
15 hours ago
Govs Explain How They Finally Came Around To Issuing Statewide Mask Mandates
16 hours ago
Stone Denies Uttering Racial Slur On Black Radio Host’s Show Amid Heated Exchange

Frustrated GOP Guvs Privately Vent About Trump’s Blasé Response To COVID-19 Spikes

President Donald Trump shrugs after a press conference following the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 20, 2020 8:40 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A group of Republican governors have reportedly been holding private conference calls to share strategies on combating the surge of COVID-19 cases in their states–and to vent about President Donald Trump’s lack of assistance with the crisis, which he continues to insist will just “disappear.”

According to the New York Times, these GOP governors have been having these often late-night calls for months without their staff present.

Some of the governors have also given up on trying to speak to Trump directly about COVID-19 and have begun reaching out to Vice President Mike Pence instead, believing him to be more reliable with handling the pandemic.

One of those governors includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose adviser, Dan Carney, says that Trump has lost interest in the pandemic.

“The President got bored with it,” Carney told the New York Times.

During one of the governors’ calls with Pence in late June, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) reportedly pressed Pence to help dispel the “complacency” about COVID-19 and suggested to the vice president that he and Trump publicly urge people to wear masks.

Though Pence reportedly told Herbert back then that the administration would begin providing a “very consistent message” on masks, Trump to this day still refuses to encourage the wearing of masks and virtually never dons one himself in public.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30