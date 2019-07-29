Every Single Freshman House Democrat Has Out-Raised Top Challenger

Every single freshman Democrat in the House has out-raised his or her top challenger so far. And that’s not all.

According to the Associated Press, all 31 Democrats representing districts President Donald Trump won in 2016 and all 39 who flipped red districts in November have also raked in more than their challengers.

Per the AP, in nearly all of these cases, the Democrats are crushing their opponents — it’s not even close.

It is still early, and some challengers have not yet launched their bids in earnest. But the early, impressive hauls demonstrate Democrats’ focus on early fundraising and capitalizing on the blue wave that swept the House in 2018.