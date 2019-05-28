Franklin Graham Calls For ‘Special Day Of Prayer’ To Protect Trump From ‘Enemies’

One of the country’s most prominent evangelicals and most ardent supporters of President Trump is using his platform to prompt fellow Christians to pray for Trump’s protection against his “enemies” who he seek to “destroy him.”

On his Facebook page, Franklin Graham announced a designated “special day of prayer” for Trump on Sunday, June 2.

Announcing Special Day of Prayer for the President – June 2 pic.twitter.com/IxtApdsjOI — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 26, 2019

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency,” he said. “In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God. This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the president.”

Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2,… Posted by Franklin Graham on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Graham is the head of Samaritan’s Purse and son of the late evangelist Billy Graham. Franklin Graham has been a longtime supporter of Trump and has maintained that his support is contingent on his belief that Trump defends the values of evangelical Christians, despite questions about Trump’s moral misgivings.

Franklin Graham recently came under attack when he targeted 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg, who identifies as a Christian and a gay man. Franklin Graham suggested that those values couldn’t be synonymous.