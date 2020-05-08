Frances Encourages Biking To Work As A Way To Avoid Crowding Public Transit

PARIS — Many in France are planning to bike to work rather than use crowded public transportation when the country lifts some confinement restrictions on Monday.

In Paris, people were lined outside a bike shop with second-hand bicycles on sale. Customer Sylvie Leger says she feels “anxious” about getting on the metro because of the coronavirus.

Biking has been encouraged by the French government to help with overcrowding on trains and buses. Temporary biking lanes will open in Paris. Cars will be banned from the famous Rue de Rivoli, a long street alongside the Louvre museum.

Also, France will subsidize riders up to 50 euros (nearly $55) for repairs.