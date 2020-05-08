Frances Encourages Biking To Work As A Way To Avoid Crowding Public Transit

Latest
March 24, 2017
The French national flag decorates the Eiffel Tower as part of the VE Day ceremonies in Paris, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, ... The French national flag decorates the Eiffel Tower as part of the VE Day ceremonies in Paris, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 8, 2020 11:01 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

PARIS — Many in France are planning to bike to work rather than use crowded public transportation when the country lifts some confinement restrictions on Monday.

In Paris, people were lined outside a bike shop with second-hand bicycles on sale. Customer Sylvie Leger says she feels “anxious” about getting on the metro because of the coronavirus.

Biking has been encouraged by the French government to help with overcrowding on trains and buses. Temporary biking lanes will open in Paris. Cars will be banned from the famous Rue de Rivoli, a long street alongside the Louvre museum.

Also, France will subsidize riders up to 50 euros (nearly $55) for repairs.

