Latest
Boston, MA - May 23, 2018: Ohio Governor John R. Kasich during a Editorial Board meeting at the Boston Globe in Boston, MA on May 23, 2018. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
40 mins ago
Kasich Says A ‘Prominent’ Former GOP Congressman Will Endorse Biden Soon
1 hour ago
Pelosi Calls House Back To Session Early To Tackle ‘Devastating Effects’ Of Trump’s USPS Changes
15 hours ago
Dems Signal Willingness To Cut Recess Short To Fight Trump’s Crusade Against Mail-In Voting

France Sending Riot Police To Southern Region To Enforce Mask-Wearing

People enjoy the "Huveaune" beach at the beginning of a heatwave in Marseille, southern France on July 27, 2020. - French health ministry said on July 21, 2020 that novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission is increa... People enjoy the "Huveaune" beach at the beginning of a heatwave in Marseille, southern France on July 27, 2020. - French health ministry said on July 21, 2020 that novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission is increasing during the summer holiday season. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
August 17, 2020 9:05 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

PARIS — The French government is sending riot police to the Marseille region to help enforce mask requirements, as more and more towns and neighborhoods are imposing mask rules starting Monday to slow rising infections.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced Monday that 130 police officers are being sent to the Marseille region, which expanded its outdoor mask requirements to all farmers’ markets and more neighborhoods Friday.

France has seen scattered incidents of violence by people refusing to wear masks. Paris expanded its mask requirements Saturday, and other towns around France started requiring masks outdoors on Monday.

Infections have been speeding up around France in recent days, with 3,015 new cases Sunday, one of the highest daily spikes since the country lifted a strict two-month lockdown in May.

More than 30,400 people have died with the virus in France, one of the highest death tolls in the world.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30