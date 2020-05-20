France Says Reopening Hasn’t Sparked Uptick In COVID-19 Infections

Latest
Senior students wait for class to begin with plastic boards placed on their desks at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. South Korean students began returning to schools Wednesday as their country prepares for a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)
A couple kisses at the Garden of Tuileries in Paris on May 19, 2020, on the ninth day of a partial lifting of a near two month lockdown imposed in France to stop the spread of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
May 20, 2020 9:54 a.m.

PARIS — French authorities say they observe no signs of increase in the numbers of people infected with the coronavirus 10 days after the country ended its lockdown.

French Health minister Olivier Veran says the number of COVID-19 patients arriving each day at hospitals is decreasing, along with people treated in intensive care units.

He cautioned “this doesn’t mean the virus isn’t there” as the country gradually lifts restrictions. New clusters of COVID-19 cases have been recently discovered among slaughterhouse workers in western France and police officers in northern France.

Veran also promised that health workers in hospitals and nursing homes will see their salary increase as part of a new government plan for the public health system.

France has reported at least 143,400 cases of the virus and more than 28,000 deaths.

