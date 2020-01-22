Fox’s Chris Wallace Unimpressed By WH Defense: ‘I Would Not Be Especially Pleased’ If I Were Trump

Latest
January 22, 2020 11:07 a.m.
Color Fox News host Chris Wallace underwhelmed.

During the Senate’s debate over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) amendments to subpoena key witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial on Tuesday night, Wallace commented that Trump impeachment lawyers Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow were “making a mistake” by simply insisting that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong, with little substance in their arguments.

“They are basically saying, ‘There’s nothing to see here, all of this is bogus,’ while the House managers are taking every second of their one hour to make whatever case they want to make,” the Fox News host said, asserting that Cipollone and Sekulow had made little use of their allotted time.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t take the time and every second you have to make an argument on behalf of the President,” he said. “If I were the President watching this, I would not be especially pleased.”

